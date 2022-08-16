KTSA KTSA Logo
Red Eye Radio
1:00am - 5:00am

An impromptu eulogy for Jeffrey Toobin’s tenure at CNN

By Dennis Foley
August 16, 2022 5:54PM CDT
Share

No more Jeff-ing his Toobin on CNN. The guys have a final, impromptu farewell.

Popular Posts

1

Does Jesus Christ support self-defense?
2

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 1. - Robert O'Neill
3

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 2: Captain Phillips
4

Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
5

Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP