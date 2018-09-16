An Open Letter From a Dad, to Last Saturday’s Parents

It was pouring buckets, but you came out anyway.

As I drove away Saturday from our Alpha Media “Kids World Family Fun Fest”, I knew I wanted to write you this letter. Because you need to know.

All of us were amazed at how many people came out to our second annual family event at the Shrine Auditorium, in spite of the weather.

What I saw Saturday: good parents and grandparents dealing with squishy sneakers, wet socks and runny noses, struggling with distant parking and balky car seats, enduring meltdowns and mood swings, lining up for the ring toss or the bounce house, waiting patiently for that picture with Curious George or Spiderman, Taking more than one shot, to be sure you got it.

You: Exhausted, hungry, you could have been elsewhere. Or home. It can feel overwhelming and thankless.

Here’s what I want you to know:

It looks like they don’t notice, or care. Maybe right now, they can’t realize how much you love them and give them. Well, I noticed.

And I want you to know, I think it matters. I think kids remember, later in life, that they were loved in all these little gestures and experiences.

The boys and girls of last Saturday are still so young, but soon they will be older and taller. And they will “know everything” or think they do. They will want nothing to do with “Family Fun”. Or even “family”, sometimes. So eager to fly out of the nest, even before they’re ready for it.

Raising them will get tougher than Saturday, believe me. It was so much easier to tie shoes and wipe those runny noses.

For now, though, I want to pat you on the back, you Saturday Fun Fest parents. You rocked it.

You are doing great.