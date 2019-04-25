Animal Care Services looking for new home for nearly 200-pound pooch
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 2:26 PM
Photo: Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Animal Care Services is looking for a new home for a pooch in need of a new diet and a bit of exercise.

The department said Thursday it just received a 180-pound Doberman from an owner who said he could no longer take care of him.

Papa
(Photo: Animal Care Services)

The 5-year-old dog that the staff has named ‘Papa’ is more than twice the weight of a normal-sized Doberman.  ACS said in addition to complications from his extreme obesity, Papa has been suffering from long term ear infections and has some trouble moving around because of his portly stature.

This is not the first time Animal Care Services has taken in a weighty Doberman.

The department said a 147-pound Doberman named Bear was brought in back in 2014 before eventually finding a home with a Texas Doberman rescue.  Bear was able to lose a lot of his weight and ACS hopes Papa could have a similar future.

 

