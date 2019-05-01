Animal Care Services looking for person who tied abandoned dog to San Antonio basketball hoop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Animal Care Services is investigating a case of pet abandonment outside a northwest San Antonio home.

The department said video shows someone dropping a small bag of food next to a young terrier before tying her leash to a metal basketball hoop.

It happened at a home on Pioneer Gold the morning of April 24th.

The person in the video appears to cast a brief glance back toward the dog before walking down the street while the dog struggles to follow.

The dog is currently safe and in the care of Animal Care Services.

ACS said it is inhumane and illegal to abandon an animal. Investigators are looking to identify the person in the video.

Depending on the circumstances, penalties for such a crime range from a Class C misdemeanor to a State Jail felony.