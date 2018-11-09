Animal Care Services pet pantry program in danger

HEADS UP SA PEEPS – WE NEED TO HELP ACS OUT

ACS community program in desperate need of dog food, newspaper and litter

Animal Care Services Pet Pantry program will run out dog food by this weekend.

As of Friday morning, the ACS pet pantry has only a few bags of dry dog food and no cat litter. Their pet treats also are running critically low and will run out in the next week.

This program runs on the kindness of a community for the community.

The program was started several years ago to provide temporary help for local pet owners struggling to feed their companion animals but the Pet Pantry only operates as donated supplies are available.

Donations of pet food or other new and gently used pet items can be made any time during regular business hours–Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

City residents who want to be notified of urgent pleas for supplies, fosters and other ACS needs can sign up for the new “Furst Responder Team” at: https://goo.gl/forms/RkjkhQjndUPMXOB72. Local businesses or civic organizations can also support the Pet Pantry through the ACS Pay it Furward program which pairs philanthropy and education. Residents can find out more by contacting acseducation@sanantonio.gov.