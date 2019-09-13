      Weather Alert

Animal Care Services seize 29 animals from unsanitary home

Dennis Foley
Sep 13, 2019 @ 4:46pm
Photo: SAPD East SAFFE/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Animal Care Services said is seized 29 animals from a home Friday.

Animal Care Services executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Avant and found 18 dogs, six cats, two turtles, a tortoise, a rooster and a hen all living in unsanitary conditions.

Investigators found a large amount of animal waste and a lack of water.  They also said many of the dogs had inhumane tethers and some looked to be ill.

Charges are pending.

