Animal Care Services seize 29 animals from unsanitary home
Photo: SAPD East SAFFE/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Animal Care Services said is seized 29 animals from a home Friday.
Animal Care Services executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Avant and found 18 dogs, six cats, two turtles, a tortoise, a rooster and a hen all living in unsanitary conditions.
Investigators found a large amount of animal waste and a lack of water. They also said many of the dogs had inhumane tethers and some looked to be ill.
Charges are pending.