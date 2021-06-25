Animal Care Services to hold 5 dollar cat adoption event on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Animal Care Services has been dealing with an influx of cats and kittens and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
The agency is hoping to find new homes for their cats so they’re offering feline adoption fees for 5 dollars.
ACS is inviting the community to stop by the shelter on Saturday, June 26th to meet the cats and kittens.
Each adopted pet will be spayed or neutered with vaccinations, sterilization, de-worming, and a registered microchip.
You don’t need to make an appointment to see the pets and you can print and fill out an adoption application before driving out the the shelter at 4710 State Highway 151.