Animal Care Services reminding San Antonio residents of fines for failing to keep pets safe from cold weather
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As you prepare for a snap of winter weather, Animal Care Services is urging you to keep your pets warm as well.
ACS says when the temperature drops, it is best to keep your pets inside, of course.
If you’re not able too, a protective enclosure will do the trick.
Just remember there is a city ordinance defining a suitable pet shelter as one that has walls, a roof, and a raised floor.
Pet owners who fail to shelter a pet from the cold could be fined 300-dollars for each violation and that’s just the beginning.
Animal Care officers may remove an animal that’s believed to be in danger.
If you notice a violation of the city’s animal safety ordinance, ACS ask that you call the city’s customer service line at 3-1-1.