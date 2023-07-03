Animals need to be relocated, placed in foster care due to malfunctioning air conditioning at San Antonio Pets Alive

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plea for help from San Antonio Pets Alive.

The agency says the air conditioning system at the facility on Highway 151 isn’t operating and with temperatures flirting with triple digits, the animals being kept there need to be moved.

SAPA has posted on their Facebook page that they need to help get the pets into foster home today as they are going to have to close for 3 weeks.

If you want to help, you can stop by Monday from 10 A.M. until noon at the rescue center at 4710 Highway 151.

Any animals not taken into foster care will be transferred to the Medical Care and Adoption Center on Marbach.

If you can’t get to the center today, you can meet the animals at the Medical Care and Adoption Center after they are transferred.

If you need more information on fostering a pet for the next few weeks, head to sanantoniopetsalive.org.