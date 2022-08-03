      Weather Alert

Annual sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday

Don Morgan
Aug 3, 2022 @ 9:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a sign that your children will be heading back to school soon.

The state’s annual tax free weekend starts Friday. Back to school shoppers will save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.

Items that qualify can be purchased tax free from Texas stores and online or catalog sellers that do business in the state.

The average shopper will save 8 bucks for every 100 dollars spent on qualifying items.

You can find a list of qualifying items at the Texas Comptroller website.

This year’s sales tax holiday starts Friday, August 5 and runs though midnight Sunday, August 7.

 

