Annual sales tax holiday weekend in Texas for back-to-school supplies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s back-to-school time in Texas and a sure sign that school buses will soon be cruising through your neighborhood is the annual tax holiday on school supplies.

Beginning Friday, August 11 and continuing through midnight Sunday, August 13, shoppers can save on most clothing, backpacks and other school supplies.

You can purchase qualifying items, sales tax free, from Texas stores, online and catalog retailers that do business in the Lone Star State.

Most of the items you will need that are priced under $100 will not be taxed. You can find a list of qualifying items and rules for the tax-free weekend at the Texas Comptroller’s website.