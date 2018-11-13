Another freeze warning tonight
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 6:49 AM 
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) - There have been reports of frozen precipitation in our area
this morning.  We've had reports of some snow flurries and ice pellets, but nothing
sticking to the ground or causing any problems other than making our roads slick.

The current freeze warning is set to expire at 10 this morning and another one will 
go into effect at 8 tonight, continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday.  


 
SEE THE WARNING FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BELOW: 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

TXZ171>173-183>194-202>208-131715-
/O.NEW.KEWX.FZ.W.0002.181114T0200Z-181114T1500Z/
/O.CON.KEWX.FZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-181113T1600Z/
Llano-Burnet-Williamson-Val Verde-Edwards-Real-Kerr-Bandera-
Gillespie-Kendall-Blanco-Hays-Travis-Bastrop-Lee-Kinney-Uvalde-
Medina-Bexar-Comal-Guadalupe-Caldwell-
Including the cities of Llano, Burnet, Georgetown, Del Rio,
Rocksprings, Leakey, Kerrville, Bandera, Fredericksburg, Boerne,
Blanco, San Marcos, Austin, Bastrop, Giddings, Bracketville,
Uvalde, Hondo, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Lockhart
313 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a
Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM
CST Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE...Freezing temperatures will persist through mid
  morning with lows of 29 to 32 across the Hill Country to along
  the Interstate 35 and Highway 90 corridors. Northerly winds of
  15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph will create wind chills in the
  teens in the Hill Country to 20s along the Interstate 35 and
  Highway 90 corridors. Colder temperatures are expected tonight
  into Wednesday morning with lows of 23 to 28. Hard freezes are
  expected across the Hill Country and the usually colder low
  lying spots along the Escarpment.

* IMPACTS...Below freezing temperatures could harm unprotected
  pets, plants, and pipes. Also, it is recommended to dress in
  layers, with a wind resistant outer layer, wear a hat, mittens
  or insulated gloves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&
