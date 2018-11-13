Another freeze warning tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) - There have been reports of frozen precipitation in our area this morning. We've had reports of some snow flurries and ice pellets, but nothing sticking to the ground or causing any problems other than making our roads slick. The current freeze warning is set to expire at 10 this morning and another one will go into effect at 8 tonight, continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. SEE THE WARNING FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BELOW: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 313 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018 TXZ171>173-183>194-202>208-131715- /O.NEW.KEWX.FZ.W.0002.181114T0200Z-181114T1500Z/ /O.CON.KEWX.FZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-181113T1600Z/ Llano-Burnet-Williamson-Val Verde-Edwards-Real-Kerr-Bandera- Gillespie-Kendall-Blanco-Hays-Travis-Bastrop-Lee-Kinney-Uvalde- Medina-Bexar-Comal-Guadalupe-Caldwell- Including the cities of Llano, Burnet, Georgetown, Del Rio, Rocksprings, Leakey, Kerrville, Bandera, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Blanco, San Marcos, Austin, Bastrop, Giddings, Bracketville, Uvalde, Hondo, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Lockhart 313 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * TEMPERATURE...Freezing temperatures will persist through mid morning with lows of 29 to 32 across the Hill Country to along the Interstate 35 and Highway 90 corridors. Northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph will create wind chills in the teens in the Hill Country to 20s along the Interstate 35 and Highway 90 corridors. Colder temperatures are expected tonight into Wednesday morning with lows of 23 to 28. Hard freezes are expected across the Hill Country and the usually colder low lying spots along the Escarpment. * IMPACTS...Below freezing temperatures could harm unprotected pets, plants, and pipes. Also, it is recommended to dress in layers, with a wind resistant outer layer, wear a hat, mittens or insulated gloves. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&