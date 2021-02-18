Another round of winter weather for San Antonio Thursday, but should be the last
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — One final round of winter weather Wednesday night into Thursday before old man winter leaves town.
First, the bad news.
We are looking at another round of freezing rain, sleet and snow. The National Weather Service expects the wintry mix in San Antonio to start at around midnight and continue into the morning. This, plus the refreezing of melted snow, will make travel around the greater San Antonio area very dangerous. The mix is expected to become a light snow by late morning.
The western half of the San Antonio area is expected to get one to two inches of snow from this round of weather, less than an inch east of San Antonio.
Del Rio, Rocksprings, and Uvalde are expected to see the largest amounts of snow — as little as three inches to as much as eight inches in localized areas.
Once the storm moves through, a slow warming will begin, but will still be below average.
The high temperatures will progressively increase the next five days: mid 30s Thursday, low 40s Friday, low 50s Saturday, about 60 Sunday, and low 60s Monday. The average temperature this time of year is in the upper 60s.
The good news: the long-term forecast looks to be warmer. AccuWeather’s long-term forecast starting next Wednesday has temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s all week.