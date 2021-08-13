Anti-mask groups, Republican Party of Bexar County protest in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A protest against mandating masks in schools locally drew multiple groups, including the Republican Party of Bexar County, to downtown San Antonio this morning.
The protest started around 11 a.m. in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.
The county’s Republican Party were joined by members of Unmask.San Antonio and Unmask Our Kids San Antonio. More than 50 people participated in the demonstration.
“All we’re asking for is a choice,” Bexar County Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Charlotte Williamson said. “Let us have the choice for our children.”
Williamson her toddler is struggling to learn how to talk because her teachers are wearing masks.
“If the vaccines work, then this shouldn’t be an issue,” Williamson said.
Local officials were granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday by Bexar County Judge Antonia “Toni” Arteaga.
The lawsuit alleges Abbott was outside the scope of his authority when he codified the July 29 executive order. Officials claim the executive order exceeds the Governor’s authority under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, particularly related to public health laws imposed by the city and county. The lawsuit states that, if it were not for the executive order, officials would implement mask mandates for city and county employees, at all city and county-owned properties and in public schools.
The city and county will return to court Monday to determine the future of the local mask mandates that currently only affect schools and local government buildings.
