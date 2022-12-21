KTSA KTSA Logo

AOC’s Climate-Change Film Flops at the Box Office

By Lars Larson
December 21, 2022 3:02PM CST
We hear that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has a new documentary out, “To The End.” The documentary is meant to shed some light on important issues, such as climate change and immigration reform. But if movie theaters are paying attention to ticket sales, they’ll realize it’s already run to the end.  Her new movie opened at 120 theaters. Since then, it has made just $9,667. That’s only $80.55 per screen. What does this tell us about America’s stance on climate change? For more information, Lars spoke with Christian Toto, who is the editor of hollywoodintoto.com, host of the podcast “Right on Hollywood” and author of the new book “Virtue Bombs.”

