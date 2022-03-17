      Weather Alert

AP source: Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2022 @ 12:57am
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first-time free agent and the Dodgers have agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because the deal had not yet been announced by the team.

Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.

Popular Posts
Officials: Texas foster care center sex-trafficked minors
Government Cheese: Two Texas woman get prison time for massive welfare fraud scheme
Trickster leaves Seguin Walmart with extra $2,700; police search for suspect
San Antonio River Walk turns green this week ahead of 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Four vehicle crash closes IH-10 in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On