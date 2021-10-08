Apartment building on San Antonio’s North side destroyed by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apartment building on the North side is a total loss following after is was destroyed by fire.
Firefighters got the call at around 3 A.M. from the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller.
All of the residents were evacuated and are safe but they are now without a home.
The fire was large enough to bring nearly 30 firefighters to the scene. They managed to extinguish the flames but they will stay at the apartment complex to watch for flare-ups.
The cause is under investigation.