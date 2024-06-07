Apartment building under renovation on San Antonio’s West Side damaged by fire

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out in a West Side apartment building.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the 2500 block of Westward Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to see a lot of smoke coming from the building but crews had difficulty locating which unit was on fire, because the building is being renovated and was boarded up.

Once the fire was located it was knocked down quickly and now the search for the cause is underway.

No injuries were reported.