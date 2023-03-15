Apartment complex heavily damaged, residents displaced after fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire on the Northwest Side.

Nobody living in the complex was hurt, but six units within the complex have extensive damage due to smoke and fire.

The fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, and officials say people were already getting out of the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire was out before noon and investigators were left thinking the fire got started between the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire is unknown.