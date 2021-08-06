      Weather Alert

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of former Dallas Police Officer

Don Morgan
Aug 6, 2021 @ 9:02am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Dallas Police Officer in jail for killing a man who was in his own apartment, won’t be freed anytime soon.

Amber Guyger will continue serving a ten-year prison sentence after an appeals court upheld her murder conviction.

She was found guilty of killing 26-year-old Botham Jean in his apartment in 2018.

Guyger appealed the conviction, claiming that her mistaking Jean’s apartment for her own was reasonable, and so the shooting was, too. She wanted to be sentenced on a lesser charge or have the conviction thrown out.

But a three-judge panel disagreed. They found that deadly force was not reasonable in this case.

Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, which she mistakenly thought was hers. When she saw him, she thought he was an intruder and fatally shot him.

Guyger and her attorneys can file another appeal.

