Applications for H-E-B’s 9th annual Quest for Texas Best opens next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s almost time for Texas’ best small and locally owned businesses to vie for the chance to get their products on H-E-B shelves.
H-E-B’s 9th annual Quest for Texas Best is kicking off this month for food, beverage and general merchandise small businesses around the state. This is the second year the company is allowing non-food-and-drink entries into the contest.
Applications for entry will be open from February 23 to April 7 at heb.com/quest.
The winning entries will have the chance to get their products on shelves in H-E-B stores across the state in addition to cash prizes.
“At H-E-B, we are always seeking unique products to share with our customers,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Quest for Texas Best is one of many innovative programs we offer to tailor our product offerings, while continuing to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas. We look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2022 competition.”
The Grand Prize winner will win $25,000 and the chance to pitch their project to H-E-B in a bid to sell the item in stores. First place will snag a $20,000 prize with second place going home with $15,000 and $10,000 for third place.
20 entries will be selected from the application period to enter into the finals and H-E-B will pick the winners at the Quest for Texas Best finals event in Fort Worth between August 14 and 16.
Video submissions no longer than 2 minutes must be included in the online entry form when it goes live next Wednesday. Entrants will also have the chance to participate in an optional virtual information session about product development on Feb. 23 and March 24. Registration will be required and space will be limited.
More than 1,200 products were entered in last year’s contest. In 2021, Savor Pâtisserie French Macarons were the grand prize entry, followed by Texas Wagyu Ground Beef from 2F Akaushi Beef in first place, Enhanced Sugar Cane Water by Bhoomi in second, with Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip Ice Cream by Howdy Homemade Ice Cream rounding out the results in third.