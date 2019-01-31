Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller releases a report on Priests accused of sexual abuse

SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) – A bitter wind blowing through the church. The words of Archbishop Gastavo Garcia-Siller as he released a report of claims of sexual abuse of children by clergy members.

The Archbishop was emotional at times as he discussed why the report was being made public.

“A report such as the one I release to you brings tension and pain.”

He says releasing the names of accused Clergy is “truly right and just”.

The report list the names of more than 50 Priest, the parishes they were assigned ot along with the number of abuse allegations against them.

The allegations date back to 1940.

Garcia-Siller apologized for the failings that have hurt the church. Especially its most vulnerable members.

Bexar County D-A Joe Gonzales issued a statement on the report.

“Like any other crime, these allegations have to be investigated by a law enforcement agency. It has to go through the proper channels. Once that happens, then the case gets filed with our office. What’s important to note is that every crime has a statute of limitations – that is a period after which you may not be able to prosecute, especially when it comes to sexual assaults against children.”

He noted that anything that happened before September of 1987 probably can’t be prosecuted “because it’s just too old of an offense.