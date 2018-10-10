Archbishop of San Antonio Archdiocese says they will investigate abuse claims dating back to 1940

The Archbishop of the San Antonio Archdiocese says he’s been “embarrassed and angry” about the sexual abuse of minors by clergy.

That’s why Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller is taking part in an initiative that will investigate all claims of abuse dating back to 1940.

All 15 Catholic dioceses in the state will release the names of Clergy members that have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

“It will take some time for files to be reviewed, and there may be people who come forward with new information following this announcement. My brother bishops in Texas and I agree that transparency in this painful matter of sexual abuse can assist with healing for survivors and transformation for our Church,”

During a press conference, the Archbishop was asked about people who hear about the abuse and feel that the Church is no longer a safe place to be.

“I have been a Bishop here 8 years and I can assure the people of the Archdiocese that this is a safe place to be.”

He says the hope is that all that the Church is doing will help the victims because “They need to be heard.”