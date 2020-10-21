San Antonio’s Archbishop says Pope ‘is NOT advocating for same-sex marriage’
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller/Screen grab from Archbishop Facebook Page.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller believes Pope Francis is not advocating for same-sex marriage.
In an interview for the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday in Rome, Pope Francis said, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”
He went on to say that with a civil union, same-sex couples ” are legally covered.”
Pope Francis had endorsed civil unions for gay couples when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, but had not done so in public since he became a pope.
“He is NOT advocating for same-sex marriage,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said in a written statement. “I am sure in the coming days the pope will offer clarifying comments and speak more in-depth regarding his remarks in the documentary. The Holy Father remains daily in my prayers.”