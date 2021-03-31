Archdiocese of San Antonio relaxes social distancing restrictions in time for Easter services
San Fernando Cathedral/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Archdiocese of San Antonio has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in parishes in time for Holy
Week services.
Beginning Wednesday, parishes may open all pews in the church and reduce the social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet. However, masks are still required.
A statement from the Archdiocese urges people to get vaccinated against coronavirus to help the community continue the progress made in the decline of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Archdiocese of San Antonio has balanced the spiritual needs of the faith community with the serious physical dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement from the Archdiocese . “We must still remain vigilant. However, it seems prudent to begin to relax some of the restrictions which reduce the number of parishioners who can participate in the Mass and receive the Eucharist.”
The changes come a day before Holy Thursday -Mass of the Last Supper. Holy Week services continue on Good Friday, Easter Vigil on Saturday and Easter Sunday Mass of the Resurrection. While more parishioners are being welcomed back for in-person services, most churches continue to livestream Masses.