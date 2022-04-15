      Weather Alert

Are Democrats encouraging events like the Brooklyn subway shooting?

Lars Larson
Apr 15, 2022 @ 2:10pm

The best way to combat this increase in crime is to hold criminals accountable. Rogue prosecutors around the country have refused to prosecute entire categories of crimes and have refused to seek appropriate sentences in many cases. The safety of our communities depends on prosecutors doing their jobs. For more information, Lars speaks with Cully Stimson, who is Senior Legal Fellow for Heritage, and Manager at the National Security Law Program.

 

The post Are Democrats encouraging events like the Brooklyn subway shooting? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Camp Bullis fire scorches 1,500+ acres, 25 percent contained
Bodies of two people found under a bridge on San Antonio's Northwest side
18 wheeler catches fire on IH-10 in San Antonio
mvr
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 11, 2022
San Antonio City Council to consider $562,500 grant for DeLorean
Connect With Us Listen To Us On