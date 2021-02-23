      Weather Alert

Are Democrats Trying To Steal A Congressional Seat?

Lars Larson
Feb 23, 2021 @ 4:56pm

According to a recent investigative report, the presidential election wasn’t enough for the Democrats, they’ve decided to try and swipe a Congressional race too. Investigative journalist, Tracy Beanz who runs the site Uncover DC explains that a Congressional race in Iowa, rightfully won by GOP candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks may be in jeopardy due to influence and fiddling from Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

Read the article here: https://uncoverdc.com/2021/02/22/hart-to-bypass-iowa-election-law-to-have-pelosi-led-house-be-judge/ 

Listen to the interview Below:

The post Are Democrats Trying To Steal A Congressional Seat? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

