Are Electric Vehicles The Green Energy Deal They Are Supposed To Be?

Lars Larson
Apr 23, 2021 @ 2:48pm

Electric vehicles are supposed to be the wave of the future, saving the planet and ensuring that we all live in a better world but do the facts match the hype?

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Shad Balch, the Manager of Chevrolet’s EV Communications department to find out if electric vehicles are truly the wonderful machines they are painted to be.

Listen Below:

 

The post Are Electric Vehicles The Green Energy Deal They Are Supposed To Be? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

