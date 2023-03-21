KTSA KTSA Logo

Are Guns Having Sex?

By Jack Riccardi
March 21, 2023 2:06PM CDT
Share
Are Guns Having Sex?
KTSA

And if so, why aren’t we teaching kindergartners about it?

But, seriously, today’s “You Can’t Make Up Stuff Like This” story is people freaking out over a 2A hoodie Tweeted about by Sen. Rand Paul over the weekend. It was about a kid who got in trouble for wearing this hoodie to school.

Anti-gun bedwetters dubbed it “Guns and 69”, which was their name for it, not the name by which it is marketed.

Talk about a Rorschach test! Imagine how off-the-rails you would have to be, that you look at this and see AR-15’s doing each other? And what-abouting it in comparison to drag queen story hour?

Or are we talking about the left going on defense here? If you accuse them of “grooming” young people, which they are, and if they can’t defend it, which they can’t…then you spin up a narrative that when you take your kids to a gun show, or a range, or let them wear this hoodie, you are “gun-sexualizing” them.

Even most people on the left are not this crazy.

Still, as you will often hear me say, if we have to power our way through the temporary insanity of our times, “activism” like this turns people off and speeds up the process.

More about:
550KTSA
Guns
jack riccardi
Rand Paul
second amendment

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
3

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
4

San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse