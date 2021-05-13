      Weather Alert

Are Israel And Palestine On The Verge Of War?

Lars Larson
May 13, 2021 @ 2:31pm

After decades of skirmishes, Israel and Palestine may be on the verge of war. But what should America and the rest of the world do to help, or should we all just stay out of the way? To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Rabbi Erica Gerson is a member of the board for United Hatzalah of Israel. The United Hatzalah of Israel is an Israeli free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem. Its mission is to provide immediate medical intervention during the critical window between the onset of an emergency and the arrival of traditional ambulance assistance.

Listen Below:

 

