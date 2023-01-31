Are online social media apps like “Snapchat” marketing deadly pills to kids?

Snapchat was the focus of a panel discussion on Wednesday, with two lawyers who have sued the company’s parent, Snap Inc., and the mother of a 14-year-old boy who died from a fentanyl overdose after buying counterfeit pills through the platform in attendance. Amy Neville, a resident of Orange County, CA, stated that Snapchat’s popularity with teens and its disappearing messages allowed her son to access dangerous drugs. Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer from New York, claimed that Snapchat is responsible for accidental fentanyl deaths among teens, as they often purchase the drugs without realizing it through the platform. For more information, Lars speaks with Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels.