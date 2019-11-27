      Weather Alert

Are schools teaching your kids that Thanksgiving is about rape and genocide?

Lars Larson
Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:03pm

Lars brings on Dr. Mary Grabar, a resident fellow at The Alexander Hamilton Institute for the Study of Western Civilization, and author most recently of “  Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America” to discuss how the history of Thanksgiving is being taught to our children here in the northwest.  Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, it’s a time to be festive and to celebrate a historical tradition many cultures participate in.  However, Grabar has reported, eighth-graders in Portland, OR are being told that Thanksgiving is, “a celebration of the genocide of the Indians by greedy capitalist Europeans.”  Listen below for more.

