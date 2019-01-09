Are Texas border cities actually safer than other cities?

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There has been a lot of political chatter about whether cities on the U.S.-Mexico border are actually “safe” or “among the safest in the nation.”
But is that statement statistically true?
Earlier this week, Laredo Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office released figures stating that all of the border cities have lower crime rates than big cities like Washington and Houston.
KTSA News decided to compare the border cities to cities in Texas of a similar size to see if they were truly safer than cities located in other parts of the state.
We focused only on South Texas cities, since they are easier to compare statistically to other cities in the state — El Paso has 150,000 fewer people than the city it is behind (Fort Worth) and 200,000 more people than it is ahead of (Arlington), meaning there was no city to compare it to.
Comparison
Let’s start with three cities that are directly on the border with Mexico: Laredo, Brownsville and Hidalgo.
These numbers are the 2016 crime statistics compiled by the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety.
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|Laredo
|259,325
|12
|148
|160
|620
|940
|362.48
|Plano
|288,242
|5
|77
|109
|208
|399
|138.43
|Lubbock
|252,900
|6
|177
|471
|2087
|2741
|1,083.83
|Garland
|238,859
|7
|117
|345
|298
|767
|321.11
|Irving
|240,765
|5
|37
|213
|266
|521
|216.39
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|Brownsville
|185,583
|4
|50
|130
|264
|448
|241.40
|Amarillo
|200,141
|11
|162
|260
|981
|1414
|706.50
|Grand Prairie
|190,270
|9
|139
|185
|254
|587
|308.51
|McKinney
|169,689
|5
|49
|65
|124
|243
|143.20
|Frisco
|162,917
|0
|21
|27
|78
|126
|77.34
|Pasadena
|154,648
|3
|105
|211
|372
|691
|446.82
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|Hidalgo
|13943
|0
|5
|3
|14
|22
|157.79
|Live Oak
|15809
|1
|3
|9
|12
|25
|158.14
|Leon Valley
|11376
|0
|2
|6
|28
|36
|316.46
|Kilgore
|15258
|0
|12
|11
|41
|64
|419.45
|Hewitt
|14384
|0
|3
|3
|17
|23
|159.90
|La Marque
|16191
|4
|10
|21
|88
|123
|759.68
These numbers show the border cities compare favorably to comparably-sized stand-alone cities in Texas, though are generally more dangerous than higher-income suburban cities.
We also looked at cities that were near the border and looked at how they compared to other Texas cities of similar size.
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|McAllen
|142227
|3
|40
|65
|107
|215
|151.17
|Mesquite
|145786
|2
|66
|250
|285
|603
|413.62
|Killeen
|143248
|16
|129
|234
|617
|996
|695.30
|Carrollton
|136095
|4
|51
|65
|100
|220
|161.65
|Midland
|137780
|3
|24
|93
|292
|412
|299.03
|Waco
|133790
|4
|126
|156
|409
|695
|519.47
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|Edinburg
|86535
|3
|61
|51
|239
|354
|409.08
|Sugar Land
|90088
|0
|16
|43
|18
|77
|85.47
|Mission
|84380
|0
|36
|40
|44
|120
|142.21
|Longview
|82287
|13
|59
|120
|292
|484
|588.19
|Bryan
|83286
|1
|59
|96
|264
|420
|504.29
|Pharr
|77744
|1
|25
|35
|167
|228
|293.27
|Baytown
|77224
|9
|25
|98
|170
|302
|391.07
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|Harlingen
|65913
|2
|35
|58
|186
|281
|426.32
|Conroe
|71111
|1
|39
|86
|126
|252
|354.38
|Victoria
|67574
|5
|42
|60
|162
|269
|398.08
|Cedar Park
|69051
|0
|41
|17
|58
|116
|167.99
|Mansfield
|65882
|1
|16
|19
|31
|67
|101.70
|Georgetown
|67436
|0
|22
|11
|52
|85
|126.05
|San Marcos
|64380
|1
|58
|56
|112
|227
|352.59
And here are some other notable San Antonio area statistics from 2016 to compare crime rates to:
|City
|Population
|Homicide
|Sex offense
|Robbery
|Agg Assault
|Violent Crime
|Violent Crime per 100,000
|San Antonio
|1498642
|149
|1190
|2232
|7183
|10754
|717.58
|New Braunfels
|73334
|1
|34
|25
|147
|207
|282.27
|Boerne
|14368
|0
|9
|3
|13
|25
|174.00
|Seguin
|28319
|4
|26
|15
|65
|111
|391.96
|Schertz
|39225
|0
|19
|6
|60
|85
|216.70
|Alamo Heights
|8248
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|96.99
|Converse
|22782
|1
|6
|11
|105
|123
|539.90
|Universal City
|20275
|0
|5
|14
|15
|34
|167.69
|Helotes
|8855
|0
|4
|3
|0
|7
|79.05
|Balcones Heights
|3366
|0
|1
|13
|18
|32
|950.68
|Pleasanton
|10013
|2
|5
|8
|19
|34
|339.56