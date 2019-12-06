      Weather Alert

Are we doing everything they can to prevent more school shootings?

Lars Larson
Dec 6, 2019 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Andy Pollack, a school safety activist whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and author of the book “Why Meadow Died” to discuss whether or not we should allow mentally ill and unstable students to be integrated with students without these issues.  Listen below for more.

