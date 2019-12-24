      Weather Alert

Are we doing everything we can to improve the flu shot?

Lars Larson
Dec 24, 2019 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on a regular guest Dr. Henry Miller, Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press to discuss what we are doing to improve the flu shot and whether or not the majority of Americans are taking the precautionary steps to avoid this illness. Miller states that some vaccines available are trivalent which means they protect you from three different strains that they feel are most harmful to the general public. Listen below for more.

