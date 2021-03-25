      Weather Alert

Are We Really Looking At 6 Months Of Climate Change Induced Summer Like A Study Claims?

Lars Larson
Mar 25, 2021 @ 2:02pm

According to a recent study summers in the Northern Hemisphere could last nearly six months by the year 2100 if global warming continues. Scientists say the longer, summer streaks and the shrinking of the three other seasons could impact our health, agriculture and the environment.

But is that really the case, or is it another example of scientists using data to fit their politics?

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Chuck Weise, meteorologist and climate expert to find out how much of this is reality?

Listen Below:

 

