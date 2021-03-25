Are We Really Looking At 6 Months Of Climate Change Induced Summer Like A Study Claims?
According to a recent study summers in the Northern Hemisphere could last nearly six months by the year 2100 if global warming continues. Scientists say the longer, summer streaks and the shrinking of the three other seasons could impact our health, agriculture and the environment.
But is that really the case, or is it another example of scientists using data to fit their politics?
To discuss this, Lars spoke with Chuck Weise, meteorologist and climate expert to find out how much of this is reality?
Listen Below:
The post Are We Really Looking At 6 Months Of Climate Change Induced Summer Like A Study Claims? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.