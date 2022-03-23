Are you tired of inflation? Well, there’s one old law that could make a big difference

Laws that are dozens if not hundreds of years old can have a major impact on how our lives work, Lars talks about one law from over 100 years ago that’s causing massive issues with America’s energy supply. What is the “Jones Act” and why is it causing major issues with our energy supply? Lars speaks with James Coleman, a Professor of Law at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and publisher of the Energy Law Professor blog.
