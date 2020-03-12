Area colleges and universities extend spring break, Trinity closes dorms
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS ) – Local colleges and universities are extending spring break another week.
While assuring students and staff that there are no community cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio or Alamo Colleges District and the risk of infection remains low, officials have announced that students will get an additional week off.
Alamo Colleges President Taylor Eighmy says all classes are canceled March 16-20 “as faculty and staff prepare to transition to working, teaching and learning remotely.” When classes resume March 23, students are not to return to campus. They’ll be instructed on how to continue classes and receive support remotely.
Alamo Colleges District includes San Antonio College, as well as St. Philip’s, Palo Alto, Northwest Vista and Northeast Lakeview colleges.
Texas A&M University is taking similar measures with courses resuming March 23 via online/alternative delivery.
The University of Texas at San Antonio also is extending spring break another week.
“When classes resume on March 23, they will be conducted via online platforms rather than through face-to-face sessions,” says a statement on the UTSA website.
University officials also are encouraging students to stay at home with their families or at their permanent residences during the spring break extension and for the duration of the online instruction period to mitigate the community spread of coronavirus.
UTSA housing will remain open for those residents who choose to stay on campus, including the March 16 spring break extension week.
That’s not the case at Trinity University. Trinity students also are getting an extending spring break with remote teaching online starting March 23.
However, residence halls and City Vista will be effectively closed beginning Monday, March 16,” said Trinity University President Danny Anderson. “Students may return to campus during the suspended semester only to collect any personal belongings and check out of the own housing in the coming weeks.”
Trinity University Athletics also is ending its spring season March 23.
St. Mary’s University is extending spring break another week, but classes are to resume on campus March 23.
Students at Our Lady of the Lake and the University of the Incarnate Word also are getting an extra week off with classes for the rest of the semester being held online.
At the University of Texas at Austin, regular spring break begins Monday, so the Longhorns won’t resume classes until March 30.
During the additional week off, UT faculty and staff members will prepare to increase “social distancing” on campus.
“As recommended by public health officials, social distancing provides guidelines through which individuals avoid group settings and mass gathering, maintain a safe distance from others and follow good personal hygiene practices whenever possible,” said UT President Greg Fenves.