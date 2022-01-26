      Weather Alert

Area law enforcement seize a half million dollars worth of cocaine

Don Morgan
Jan 26, 2022 @ 6:18am
Photo: Schertz Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A half million dollars worth of cocaine is off the streets thanks to a big bust conducted by some area law enforcement agencies.

The Schertz Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they, along with San Antonio DEA Texas Anti-Gang Group, the Live Oak and Converse Police Departments took part in the seizure.

Along with the five kilos of coke, the operation also resulted in the arrests of three people suspected of smuggling.

They’re all facing federal drug trafficking charges.

 

