Area residents ‘park and pray’ for healthcare workers in Stone Oak
Park and Pray event at Methodist Hospital in Stone Oak/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Healthcare workers at Methodist Hospital in Stone Oak received a show of support Tuesday evening at a ‘park and pray’ event.
Dozens of cars with flashing lights in the parking lot seemed to convey a silent round of applause for the medical staff, some of whom stood at the window and waved in appreciation.
“I came to show my support for healthcare workers and to pray with others,” said Robin Gray, as she sat in her car, waiting for the conference call prayer to begin.
Chief Nursing Officer Stacie Miller and Emergency Room Director Erin McGary walked around the parking lot and thanked the people in their cars for their support.
“Having all these people come out and show their support for our frontline staff that is helping our community is overwhelming,” said Miller.
She.s been a nurse for nearly 39 years.
“ This is probably one of the proudest moments that I’ve experienced in my career,”she said. “I’m proud to say today that I’m a registered nurse with so many other fantastic nurses in this profession.”
The ‘park and pray’ event was sponsored by ONE, nonprofit ministry.