Argument between roommates takes a violent turn
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument over laundry ends with one person in the hospital.
The San Antonio Police Department says they were called to 151 Ashland Drive just before 11:30 Tuesday night.
That’s where 58 year old Roy Holly had been arguing with 55 year old Paul Butler. It seems Butler left Holly’s laundry in the washing machine too long.
Holly then began hitting Butler with a broomstick and Butler walked away. But when the argument flared up again, Butler started swinging a machete. Holly was cut several times before Butler took off in his car.
He’ll be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon once he’s located.
Holly was rushed to SAMMC with what police say are life threatening injuries.