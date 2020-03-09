Argument between two women ends in gunfire
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started with an argument between two women…and ended with shots being fired and one person in critical condition at a local hospital.
San Antonio police say they were called to the 1100 block of New Laredo Highway at around 8 P.M. Sunday.
A group of people were gathered there and witnesses tell police that when the two women started to argue, somebody pulled out a gun. Some of the people at the scene ran off but one ended up getting shot. He was brought to BAMC with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.