      Weather Alert

Argument between two women ends in gunfire

Don Morgan
Mar 9, 2020 @ 6:54am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started with an argument between two women…and ended with shots being fired and one person in critical condition at a local hospital.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 1100 block of New Laredo Highway at around 8 P.M. Sunday.

A group of people were gathered there and witnesses tell police that when the two women started to argue, somebody pulled out a gun. Some of the people at the scene ran off but one ended up getting shot. He was brought to BAMC with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

TAGS
man shot during argument San Antonnio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming