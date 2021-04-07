Argument leads to a stabbing at a San Antonio trailer park
MGN image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who pulled a knife on another man and stabbed him twice in the torso.
It was just before midnight Tuesday when police were called to the San Pedro Mobile Home Park on the North side.
The victim was able to get inside a mobile home and called 9-1-1.
He told police the man stabbed him during an argument. He was brought to University Hospital and the severity of his injuries hasn’t been released.
Police are still looking for the the man who stabbed him. He got away in a dark colored car.