Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument outside of a South Side restaurant takes a violent turn and ends with a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers got the call from Southwest Military Drive at around 9 P.M. Thursday.

That’s where two men had been arguing and as one of them got into his vehicle to leave, the other man pulled a gun and fired through the window, hitting a female passenger in the chest.

The man driving the vehicle went to a nearby gas station and called for help but the woman in his vehicle was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her name has not been released and the man who shot her is currently involved in a standoff with police at a home on Humbolt Street.

The investigation continues.