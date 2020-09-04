      Weather Alert

Argument over auto parts leads to shooting in Schertz

Don Morgan
Sep 4, 2020 @ 10:12am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are investigating a shooting that resulted from an argument over auto parts.

Two men were having a disagreement just before 11 P.M. Thursday on FM 1518.

One of them, a man in his 40’s, pulled out a gun and shot the second man twice.

The gunman then jumped into a Grey Nissan Xterra and was gone before the police got there.

The victim was sent to the hospital in stable condition and police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooter is still on the loose.

