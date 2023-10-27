Arizona teen missing since July 4 may have come to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search continues for an Arizona teenager who has now been missing for more than three months.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) says Jarrett Brooks, 16, was last seen walking away from his home in Joseph City, Arizona around 6:30 a.m. on July 4, 2023. His mother, Laura Brooks, reported Jarrett missing to police soon after he disappeared, but numerous searches within the community have turned up nothing.

Laura told NCMEC that she has not given up on the search for her son, and the family’s concern for his well-being grows with each passing day. “I love and miss him so much” Laura said, “I just want him to come back home to me”.

Police think Jarrett may have gone to Winslow, Arizona or to San Antonio, Austin, Temple or Stamford, Texas.

Jarrett is described as 6’0″ and weighed 140lbs when he was last seen. He has brown eyes with blonde hair.

If you have any information about his disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (Arizona) at 1-928-524-4050.

The Joseph City Community has a Facebook Page for Jarrett, with over 11,000 members.