Arlington man dies after being pulled out of Guadalupe River
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 40-year-old man from Arlington has died after swimming in the Guadalupe River.
New Braunfels police and firefighters were called to South Peace Avenue near Cypress Bend Park Sunday for reports of a possible drowning. Witnesses say a man was seen struggling in the water upriver before he disappeared.
By the time officers arrived, bystanders had found Chad Aaron Maples, pulled him out of the water and placed him on a rock in the middle of the river. Police brought him to shore and started administering life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Maples was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
An autopsy is pending.