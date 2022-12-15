Armored truck driver hurt after assault at northeast side bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for three suspects connected to the assault of a Brinks armored truck Thursday morning.

Investigators say the truck had pulled into the drive-thru of a bank around 8 a.m. when three men attacked the driver. There was at least one shot fired, although nobody was hit.

Police say the men drove off in a black sedan and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

KAST-TV reports the same location was targeted in August when two men disarmed a security worker and got away with $300,00.