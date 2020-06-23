Army Corps of Engineers temporarily closing Canyon Lake recreation areas
Canyon Lake shoreline. (Getty Images/Sinisa Kukic)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporary closing recreation areas of Canyon Lake on weekends because of safety and environmental concerns.
The corps said the Guadalupe Trail parking lot will be closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and major holidays.
“In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail. The size of the crowds have caused concern for public safety and negative impacts to the environment,” said Javier Pérez Canyon Lake manager. “In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, USACE urged customers to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines as parks were reopened in May. The recent crowds at Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail have not been in compliance with those COVID-19 CDC guidelines.”
The corps said large crowds have impacted the land and natural resources on both public and private property. It noted that large amounts of trash have been left behind and vegetation has been damaged because of people parking and driving in areas that aren’t roads or parking lots. It additionally said the Stilling Basin fence at the Guadalupe parking lot has been vandalized several times.
The parking lot that offers access to the ADA fishing pier will remain open.
The lake staff is asking all visitors to practice “leave no trace”, using trash cans, and practicing proper water safety practices. They also ask visitors to not visit parks or recreation areas if you are sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms.