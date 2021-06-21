      Weather Alert

Army Day at the Alamo is Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2021 is in full swing and Tuesday’s celebrations include Army Day at the Alamo.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the public will have the chance to interact with soldiers from U.S. Army North and watch a variety of demonstrations and performances including 323d Army Band based out of Fort Sam Houston, the U.S. Army Old guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Drill team along with a presentation of colors by the mounted U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon.

Army Day at the Alamo is free to attend.

